Does the administration hope that this will rally voters around the president in a burst of misplaced patriotism? What a scary thought. Voters would do well to remember that withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal has only resulted in Iran returning to its nuclear enrichment program and endangering the region more than ever. The only lasting security can be obtained through diplomacy and international cooperation, not by implementing punishing sanctions and threatening the use of force.
Cathy Tunis, Reston