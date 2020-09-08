However, I’m surprised that no one is making an obvious point. If Mr. Trump believes this and is reelected, how will he deal with them? More than 30 percent of Americans identify as Democrats. Based on his demonstrated behavior and history, it is almost laughable to believe he would attempt to persuade and change their minds through an exchange and promotion of ideas and compromise. It is more likely, based on his demonstrated behavior, that he would attempt to threaten, coerce and punish those who don’t conform to his authoritarian vision of how the country should be run and controlled. This would eventually lead to a state of fear and retribution in which neighbor turns on neighbor, friends become informers, and probably an increase in violence and control by the watchful eye of the state. Simply stated, it could become totalitarian fascism.