Regarding the Oct. 21 editorial “Slow down”:

China and Russia make no secret of their aggressive pursuit of hypersonic weapons, capable of maneuvering flight in excess of a mile per second. Hypersonic systems are difficult to see and track, let alone stop, and represent a next obvious step in military technology, especially as other nations develop countermeasures to our radar-evading stealth systems. These foreign developments therefore pose a serious threat to our defense posture, as well as our ability to defend key allies.

Hypersonics is a field we pioneered, but decades of inconsistent funding, lack of follow-through and an attachment to legacy systems hindered our progress. Our competitors have taken advantage of our indecision, leveraging work that, in many cases, they stole from under our noses. China and Russia now brag about their deployed hypersonic missiles while we are still in the development and test stage. It is hopelessly naive to suggest that they would negotiate away their current advantage. If only it were that easy.

The recent report of yet another Chinese test should serve as a wake-up call. Or the latest in a series of wake-up calls. And to those who fear a new arms race, it’s too late; we are already in one.

Mark Lewis, Arlington

 The writer is executive director of the Emerging Technologies Institute at the National Defense Industrial Association.