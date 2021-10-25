Hypersonics is a field we pioneered, but decades of inconsistent funding, lack of follow-through and an attachment to legacy systems hindered our progress. Our competitors have taken advantage of our indecision, leveraging work that, in many cases, they stole from under our noses. China and Russia now brag about their deployed hypersonic missiles while we are still in the development and test stage. It is hopelessly naive to suggest that they would negotiate away their current advantage. If only it were that easy.
The recent report of yet another Chinese test should serve as a wake-up call. Or the latest in a series of wake-up calls. And to those who fear a new arms race, it’s too late; we are already in one.
Mark Lewis, Arlington
The writer is executive director of the Emerging Technologies Institute at the National Defense Industrial Association.