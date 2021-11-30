A far better solution would be to (finally) consider the establishment of a U.S. Public Service Academy to produce cyber experts and the other disciplines that are necessary for our dedicated career public servants throughout our government. One argument against such an academy was that many fine colleges and universities already offer good public administration programs. But there is no substitute for the value of total immersion in a 24/7 environment that creates a culture of dedication to service.
“Duty, honor, country” is not just a slogan; it is a way of life for the thousands of young men and women who populate our service academies. That culture would be of immeasurable value to the thousands of career employees of the federal government. The nation needs the academies and the support of a multitude of public and private universities to best meet the full spectrum of needs of the military and the civil sector.
Alan B. Salisbury, McLean