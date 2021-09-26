The judge said to the girl and her parents, “I’m offended for you.” My heart goes out to this child, and to her I say: I’m sorry that you screamed for help and no one answered. I’m sorry you were locked in a room and abused. I’m sorry you were forced to lie for such a monster. I’m sorry that you have lost family over this ordeal and that your mental health is suffering. Please know that there are lot of people in the community who support you. We hear you. And we will continue to fight for you and other children who are sexually abused, even if Fairfax County won’t.