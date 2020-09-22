In response to pandemic-driven concerns, this is precisely what the Republican-led state legislature in Pennsylvania tried to do: The House passed a bill to let officials count absentee ballots before Election Day, among other sensible changes. Gov. Tom Wolf (D) threatened to veto the bill unless it allowed voters to use unmanned drop boxes in heavily Democratic Philadelphia, while extending the time for ballots to be received days beyond Nov. 3.
Last week, a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court short-circuited that legislative process, allowing drop boxes and pushing the absentee-ballot deadline to Nov. 6 (but not counting absentee ballots any earlier). Our Constitution’s Framers wisely charged state legislatures with enacting election procedures to ensure fair compromise. Now federal courts may decide whether Pennsylvania’s judicial usurpation of the legislature might violate the Founders’ constitutional wisdom.
C. Boyden Gray, Washington
The writer was White House counsel to
President George H.W. Bush and ambassador
to the European Union.