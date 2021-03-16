James Campbell is vaccinated against the coronavirus by medical assistant Cindy Alonzo at Community of Hope health clinic in D.C. on Feb. 26. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)March 16, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. UTCRegarding Kathleen Parker’s March 14 op-ed, “Gotten your vaccine? Trump wants your thanks.”:I will be very happy to thank former president Donald Trump for my vaccination just after he apologizes to me for making it necessary to receive it.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightRoberta Teitelbaum, Silver Spring Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy