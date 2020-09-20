So, the next time I get stopped for speeding I will be able to slap the officer and, as long as I don’t leave a mark, I get a misdemeanor (again, think parking ticket). I wonder if I slap the officer before and after the ticket, is that one ticket or two?
Whether you like the police is irrelevant. Police officers, like parents and teachers, are authority figures, and in a civilized society, authority figures are treated with respect. It appears Virginia Democrats do not believe that. With the tone set by Virginia Democrats, disrespect is acceptable. Do they think it is okay to disrespect parents and teachers? We should do the logical thing and vote Democrats out of office.
Do you think members of the Virginia Senate would be offended if someone slapped them but left no physical mark? I expect they would demand more than a misdemeanor charge.
Bill Lawrence, Danville, Va.