If Edward Jeremy Dawson is guilty of a crime — and it sounds like there is strong evidence that he is at the very least guilty of assault — he should be tried in a court of law, not by an Internet mob. Extremists from the right and the left don’t want to wait for facts and legal processes: If alleged perpetrators fit their narrative, they must be guilty, and if they don’t fit the narrative, they must be innocent. This is the 21st-century version of frontier justice.
Glenn Ackerman, Fairfax
If you want to know not what’s wrong with parts of our culture but what’s dangerous about those parts of our culture, repeat part of the sentence from “Extremist pays a price after unmasking by left,” the June 21 front-page account of a right-winger’s attack on an innocent journalist:
“The Dawsons . . . moved their firearms to spots with easier access.”
That is worthy of a meaningful article.
Tom Martella, Washington