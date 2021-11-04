Yes, the world should not look away, but foreign military intervention in Haiti is not the solution. Mr. Henry has achieved a historic political accord with more than 600 political parties and civil society organizations with large constituencies. Haiti needs the support of the international community to address the extraordinarily difficult situation our country currently faces. But the support must be for a Haitian-led solution.
Bocchit Edmond, Washington
The writer is the Haitian ambassador to the United States.