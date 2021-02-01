Traffic backups are not unusual where the Capital Beltway meets the I-270 spur, as seen at a section of the interchange in Bethesda. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:11 p.m. UTCWhat a surprise: “Beltway, I-270 plan in gear” [Metro, Jan. 28].This decision follows years of mail campaigns and town halls where public opposition to toll lanes was overwhelming. The state’s dogs and ponies have clearly given us a song and dance. Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightE.M. Ryan, Rockville Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy