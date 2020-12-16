The Dec. 13 news article “Landscape for ending endless battles remains complicated” was a valid summary of our never-ending military engagement in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and other terrorism hot spots. It pointed out the difficulties of ending these battles but did not seem to give us a formula for accomplishing it. Some suggest switching our attention to China and Russia, but this won’t end our continuous warfare; it merely would change its location.

As long as our political leaders see our military establishment as our most effective tool for managing foreign relations, they will see problems in foreign relations as military problems. Mikhail Gorbachev gave us a solution with his glasnost, which I interpret as freedom of speech and the press, especially in connection with government, and perestroika, which I interpret as reorganization of government, which in the Soviet Union included industry.

Gorbachev was successful in easing tensions between Russia and the United States as well as between Russia and the other Soviet republics. What the world needs now is American glasnost and perestroika. I predict that they will replace militarism.

Bruce Herbert, McLean