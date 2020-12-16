As long as our political leaders see our military establishment as our most effective tool for managing foreign relations, they will see problems in foreign relations as military problems. Mikhail Gorbachev gave us a solution with his glasnost, which I interpret as freedom of speech and the press, especially in connection with government, and perestroika, which I interpret as reorganization of government, which in the Soviet Union included industry.
Gorbachev was successful in easing tensions between Russia and the United States as well as between Russia and the other Soviet republics. What the world needs now is American glasnost and perestroika. I predict that they will replace militarism.
Bruce Herbert, McLean