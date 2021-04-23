My wife and others who were driving when the alarm sounded were startled and distracted. Some cars were braking and pulling off the road. This is not the sort of reaction that is desirable, especially considering that April is national Distracted Driving Awareness month.
People have suggested that if I don’t want this type of alert in the future, I should turn off the notification option in my phone’s settings. That would also be unfortunate if there were a true emergency. There is no debate that the information was important, but it did not require the immediate reaction that many associate with that type of warning sound.
Michael Perel, Annandale