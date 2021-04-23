According to the April 21 Metro article about Virginia’s decision to send out an emergency alert, “Emergency alert system’s use for vaccine notice startles some,” Virginia officials thought that using this alert was the best way to notify residents about vaccine availability to everyone over age 16. On my phone, the alert sounded like an air-raid siren. That type of sound suggests the need for immediate action of some sort. However, it’s not the type of warning appropriate for a notification that could have been sent by text or email or even mail.

 My wife and others who were driving when the alarm sounded were startled and distracted. Some cars were braking and pulling off the road. This is not the sort of reaction that is desirable, especially considering that April is national Distracted Driving Awareness month.

People have suggested that if I don’t want this type of alert in the future, I should turn off the notification option in my phone’s settings. That would also be unfortunate if there were a true emergency. There is no debate that the information was important, but it did not require the immediate reaction that many associate with that type of warning sound.

Michael Perel, Annandale