The July 4 Metro article about the “Talbot Boys” statue in Easton, Md., “On Eastern Shore, a renewed statue fight,” omitted one important fact. While those who want to keep it may argue against “erasing history,” the statue itself contributed to doing something very close to just that. The 84 rebel names the memorial honors represent only a fraction of “Talbot Boys” who served in the war. An additional 70 men from the county served in Company H, First Eastern Shore Infantry, a Union regiment. A further 78 “Talbot Boys,” including 25 from Easton itself, served in the Second United States Colored Infantry. Doubtless scores of other Talbot men could be found among other United States Colored Troops regiments, for in Maryland as a whole more than twice as many black men served in the U.S. Army as white men in rebel ranks, and Talbot’s statue is probably not alone in ignoring the role of African Americans in saving the Union.