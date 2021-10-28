I stood outside in line for five hours and 14 minutes to vote in D.C.’s most recent primary election. And my wait time was not nearly as long as others trying to vote in person out in the states. Limiting early voting in the states will only increase the multitude of challenges voters will face everywhere.
But Mr. King seriously missed the mark when he did not even mention the issue of D.C. statehood in his arguments. He wrote not one word about the 220 years of disenfranchisement of his brothers and sisters in the District of Columbia. Not. One. Word.
I held a “FREE DC” sign at the Freedom to Vote Act rally on Oct. 19 outside the White House. Other attendees carried signs that read “DC STATEHOOD IS RACIAL JUSTICE.” More than 700,000 D.C. residents — predominantly Black and Brown people — are truly the poster children of voter suppression in this country.
But until national voting rights advocates and Post columnists recognize this fact, the D.C. statehood movement will be stunted and continue to be mere background noise in this march toward democratic equality and voter protection.
Karen A. Szulgit, Washington