Wouldn’t Delaware be an ideal spot? There is the large air base at Dover that could serve as a jumping-off point for a large number, perhaps 500 Haitians, to be settled in Rehoboth Beach. This is a resort town with many amenities and probably a great number of job opportunities. It is a beautiful area close to the ocean with many cultural and recreational amenities. It would provide the Haitians with a great view of America and its soul. Plus, the president often goes there and would be available to welcome selected families to come to see him at his lovely beach home.
It seems unfair that every time immigrants arrive in the United States, whether from Afghanistan, Central America or Haiti, they are never invited to settle in Delaware to be acclimated to the American way of life. It would be nice to hear from the administration about why this oversight has been allowed to continue, and how it can be rectified.
Michael Henry, College Park
In the Sept. 26 edition of The Post, there were again two letters expressing dismay at the treatment of Haitians at the border. I share the writers’ feelings. However, neither they, nor any of the recent news items, opinion columns or broadcast news stations that I follow, have offered any alternative policy, procedure or plan of action to deal effectively with the situation.
What, exactly, as an alternative, should authorities do tomorrow with the people who arrive? Certainly, what is provided currently in Texas is insufficient for the need. I would love to hear from someone who has a practical solution that would prevent the actions now occurring. Not to mention a longer-term immigration policy that reflects American values and commitments.
Margaret S. Craig,
Cockeysville, Md.