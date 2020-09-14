This lawsuit was brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll after Mr. Trump denied her allegation of rape two decades earlier, issuing an official statement accusing her of lying. The Justice Department joined this case and is using taxpayer money to defend Mr. Trump, stating he was “acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States” when he denied the allegation. This is incomprehensible given that the alleged crime occurred two decades before Mr. Trump became president and his subsequent denial has nothing to do with carrying out his official business as president — it is a purely personal issue.
As a career civil servant, I was proud that the work we were doing was for the people who paid our salaries, the taxpayers, and was carried out with the requisite impartiality and objectivity that our employer, the people, deserved. I fervently hope that this proud tradition endures.
Nancy Kegan Smith, Alexandria