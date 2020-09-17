Ms. Pletka’s fearmongering about the Democratic Party’s “leftward lurch” was nonsense. At a time when the American social contract is under siege by the president’s defunding of Social Security, Medicare and other social programs, the 40 million people who lost jobs during the pandemic need these programs more than ever. Ms. Pletka, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not lining up to steal your family values. Instead, the Democratic Party is fighting to uphold the existing social contract for every American.

The United States has a long history of administrations that work across party lines for all Americans. The Trump GOP is incapable of this. It’s time we return to traditional American values of equal opportunity, justice and fairness.

AD

AD

Carol B. Lenhardt, Raleigh, N.C.

Let me get this straight: Danielle Pletka is considering voting to reelect President Trump, even though she agrees his tweets are odious and he is mendacious and prone to erratic decision-making. Her reasoning is that a Joe Biden presidency would ensure a “leftward lurch” and that Mr. Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, will be a “figurehead president, incapable of focus or leadership.” She would prefer to cast her vote for Mr. Trump, an evident threat to our very democracy, instead of Mr. Biden, a theoretical threat to her conservative bent?

Julie Young, Pittsburgh

Danielle Pletka wrote that she fears a Biden administration would be controlled by “Manhattan-San Francisco progressive mores.” Apparently, these mores include addressing climate change through a Green New Deal and improving our inadequate health-care system through some form of federal management. With the West Coast burning up and nearly 200,000 Americans dead through lack of national leadership, these are mores we should be endorsing.

AD

AD

Ms. Pletka fears a President Biden would “renew the Obama administration’s misbegotten love affair with Iran’s tyrants.” The multinational Iran agreement succeeded in freezing Iran’s nuclear development. That accomplishment is far superior to President Trump’s love affair with Kim Jong Un, which has produced little more than an exchange of love letters.

Ms. Pletka’s greatest concern appeared to be that a man who has spent the past 40 years in public service and a demonstrably moderate vice-presidential candidate will somehow be nothing more than a “facade for an administration” under the thrall of “corrosive left-wing extremism.” Although she set up enough straw men to populate the cornfields of Nebraska, from dismantling the U.S. borders to socialist-inspired economic reforms, the cumulative evidence of the past nearly four years of neglect and incompetence, corruption and degradation undercuts Ms. Pletka’s position and argues in favor of voting not for but against Mr. Trump.

Derwood Staeben, Arlington

AD

AD

Perhaps Danielle Pletka hasn’t noticed the Trump administration’s assault on the bedrock institutions of U.S. democracy, including weaponizing the Justice Department to favor the president’s friends and punish his enemies; sabotaging all avenues of pursuit for congressional oversight and investigation of administration misdeeds and corruption; deploying the military and covert militants to bash and unlawfully detain peaceful protesters; and purposely disrupting the operation of the U.S. Postal Service to compromise the upcoming election.

Ms. Pletka asserted that “nasties” on the right “do not represent the mainstream of the Republican Party or guide the choices of the vast mass of Republican members of Congress.” The Republican National Convention celebrated the couple who toted their guns to menace peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters near their home in St. Louis. Republicans put forth no platform, so one can assume they are in accord with the democracy-threatening actions of President Trump and the White-grievance politics showcased at his party’s convention.

Nothing proposed by the progressive left that Ms. Pletka fears comes anywhere close to Mr. Trump’s erosion of democratic institutions. The political party he leads and that Ms. Pletka defends is offering no practical resistance from its mainstream.