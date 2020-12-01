What I can’t square is how he supports a president who spits in the face of these very things he proclaimed vital. A president who actively and ruthlessly encourages violence against those who disagree with him; a president who turns his back on refugees seeking a haven in the United States and swings shut the door to the freedoms we enjoy; a president who actively encourages alt-right supporters of “blood and soil,” white supremacy and crazy conspiracy theories.
Debra Sternberg, Washington
I enjoyed Marc A. Thiessen’s inspiring story of his mother’s bravery in resisting Nazi occupation in Warsaw, surviving a prison camp in Germany, earning her medical degree in Ireland and working until her recent 90th birthday in New York City.
But I have to disagree with his statement that “America’s greatness lies in the fact that it is the only country in human history built not on blood or soil but on an idea — the idea of human liberty.” What about the devastation of our Indigenous population through war and disease, the millions of enslaved people who gave up their liberty and often gave up their lives so that others could thrive in the country? Recent news accounts show that people of color are still suffering unjustly in many of our cities.
America may be (or may not be) a great country, but our achievements have been gained at a huge cost to human life.
Joanne Doyle, Salisbury