When we introduced the Green New Deal, we made a commitment to transform our economy and democracy while fighting climate change. While the resolution did not promote any specific policy instruments, a carbon price that is too low — which shields fossil fuel companies from liability for past action, and which burdens the most vulnerable — would betray the principles of the Green New Deal. It is not because of climate enlightenment that the fossil fuel industry and other polluters — who once actively lied about the existence and impacts of climate change — now favor a price on carbon and want a hand in how it is designed. It is because they recognize the shift at the White House and Congress toward climate regulations as a significant threat.
We need a recovery and infrastructure package that invests at the scale and scope that we need to address the intersecting crises we face. A clean energy standard, which is included in the American Jobs Plan, can help reach or exceed President Biden’s goal of a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035, creates jobs and protects overburdened communities from air pollution associated with electricity generation — communities that the editorial scarcely mentioned and that have too often been afterthoughts in this debate. They deserve true climate justice, not another oil-soaked empty promise.
Edward J. Markey, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.