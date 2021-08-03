Many municipalities are reluctant to commit quarter-million-dollar tankers and engines to structure protection at the end of a single-lane dirt road with no turn-around areas. Federal engines and crews are not structural firefighters, lacking both the equipment and training.
These and many other factors have created a volatile, wild landscape. It has taken us about 125 years to get into this predicament, and it will likely take us another 125 to get out of it — assuming we have the money and the will.
Michael Fitzpatrick, Portland, Ore.
The writer is a retired state and
federal firefighter.