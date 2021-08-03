Regarding the Aug. 1 news article “Pacific Northwest residents fear heat is the new normal”:

Movement into remote, forested areas created a body of homeowners who do not react well to smoke in the air, even if it is helping reduce the potential and intensity of wildfires. This discomfort is often voiced to state and federal elected offices. We have hamstrung prescribed fire efforts with laws restricting the amount of particulate that can deliberately be introduced into an airshed.

Many municipalities are reluctant to commit quarter-million-dollar tankers and engines to structure protection at the end of a single-lane dirt road with no turn-around areas. Federal engines and crews are not structural firefighters, lacking both the equipment and training.

These and many other factors have created a volatile, wild landscape. It has taken us about 125 years to get into this predicament, and it will likely take us another 125 to get out of it — assuming we have the money and the will.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Portland, Ore.

The writer is a retired state and
federal firefighter.