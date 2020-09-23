However, the key point is that whether because you stayed home, didn’t get a mail ballot, wrote in Jessica Rabbit or voted Green Party, any vote that is not cast for Joe Biden is a vote for Mr. Trump. While Mr. Biden will likely carry Maryland and D.C. with or without your vote (Hillary Clinton did, without my vote, in 2016) and while it is possible that he will carry Virginia without your vote, the mass total of votes is what is needed to show total disgust with Mr. Trump’s performance or lack thereof. For any of you not in the DMV, your vote is even more vital. Again, if you don’t specifically vote for Mr. Biden in any way, shape or form, you’re voting for four more years of insanity. Do the right thing, even if you have to hold your metaphorical nose while doing so.
Daniel B. Johnston, Gaithersburg