The Dec. 27 front-page article “Needy wait for Social Security site access” was a disturbing report of a Social Security operational failure in disability benefits. The article reported that the Social Security Administration remains mostly closed to in-person service because government workers who serve the public remain at home, “denying vital assistance to most of the poor, elderly and people with disabilities who have long relied on their local office to navigate one of the government’s most complex benefits systems.” Many of the needy either lack computers or need direct in-person assistance to obtain benefits.