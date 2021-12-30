The Dec. 27 front-page article “Needy wait for Social Security site access” was a disturbing report of a Social Security operational failure in disability benefits. The article reported that the Social Security Administration remains mostly closed to in-person service because government workers who serve the public remain at home, “denying vital assistance to most of the poor, elderly and people with disabilities who have long relied on their local office to navigate one of the government’s most complex benefits systems.” Many of the needy either lack computers or need direct in-person assistance to obtain benefits.
The article also reported that Republicans accused the Biden administration of kowtowing to its unions in allowing the closure of Social Security offices. David Weaver, a former associate commissioner in that agency, is quoted as saying, “Do you want a problem with the unions or a problem with 70 million people?”
This episode with Social Security offices should be a warning to the administration.
Basil G. Scarlis, Bethesda
The heartbreaking report from Nashville on the Social Security Administration’s deeply dysfunctional field offices was appalling. At the very least, acting Social Security commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi and Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, should be sitting down together today to figure out how to ensure that SSA field offices serve the public while protecting employees during a pandemic. Hard, yes, but clearly not impossible. It’s called leadership, something the SSA was once known for. Make Nashville a demonstration case.
Thomas N. Bethell, Washington