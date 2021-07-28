Most federal workers have been found to be more productive as a result of the enforced telework and tend to spend extra time beyond their normal work hours on their jobs. Meanwhile, Mr. Hice has missed enough votes in the House to qualify, out of more than 400 members, as the 42nd “most absent” member. As a member of the Oversight Committee, he was listed as present for only one out of 17 impeachment hearings.
In light of his own apparent indolence and distaste for his duties, perhaps Mr. Hice should not be using the word “vacation” quite so casually.
David Williams, Silver Spring