When he was vice president, Joe Biden declared, “If we want a world without nuclear weapons, the United States must take the initiative to lead us there.” And, he added, “as the only nation to have used nuclear weapons, we bear a great moral responsibility to lead the charge.” This should be our main focus: Initiate vigorous negotiations among the nine nuclear-armed nations to concurrently eliminate their nuclear arsenals under extensive, intrusive, enforceable continual inspection and verification protocols required to assure one another and the world. This will require strenuous diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration, meaningful support from Congress and strong support for such a bold effort from the public.
If we don’t eliminate these weapons, it is only a matter of time until they are used. We have been astonishingly lucky to date. A hope for continued good luck is not a reasonable security policy.
Peter Metz, Needham, Mass.
The writer is a member of the
Massachusetts Peace Action Nuclear
Disarmament working group.
Ira Helfand, Leeds, Mass.
The writer is past president of
International Physicians for the
Prevention of Nuclear War.