Regarding the Aug. 4 front-page article “Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, inquiry finds”:

Spiro Agnew, the 39th vice president, was said to have claimed that they “changed the rules and didn’t tell me” before he was forced to resign in 1973 for tax evasion as Maryland’s governor. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) did not learn this lesson. 

Abhorrent behavior such as his alleged pattern of sexual misconduct was prevalent in politics, in show business, in hospitality and seemingly everywhere else — as the #MeToo movement has shown. No more. Ethics have become stronger, and the optics of mistreating women and zero tolerance for misdeeds have become the norms.

Will Mr. Cuomo also cut a deal to resign and avoid jail time? 

Itai Sneh, New York

Regarding the Aug. 4 editorial “Unfit for office”:

I absolutely agree that New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) should face consequences for his alleged despicable behavior — as soon as former president Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and all others accused of similar crimes face consequences for theirs.

Susan G. Schwartz, Fairfax