Abhorrent behavior such as his alleged pattern of sexual misconduct was prevalent in politics, in show business, in hospitality and seemingly everywhere else — as the #MeToo movement has shown. No more. Ethics have become stronger, and the optics of mistreating women and zero tolerance for misdeeds have become the norms.
Will Mr. Cuomo also cut a deal to resign and avoid jail time?
Itai Sneh, New York
Regarding the Aug. 4 editorial “Unfit for office”:
I absolutely agree that New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) should face consequences for his alleged despicable behavior — as soon as former president Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and all others accused of similar crimes face consequences for theirs.
Susan G. Schwartz, Fairfax