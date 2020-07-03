In his opinion supporting the Louisiana abortion law, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. maintained that “requiring [hospital] admitting privileges has health and safety benefits,” resulting in a better quality of medical care for abortion patients. If that is so, what about the quality of care for other patients? Would he also support laws requiring admitting privileges for psychiatrists, dermatologists, pediatricians, family practitioners, internists and other medical specialists who never care for hospital inpatients? Would he favor a requirement for admitting privileges for ophthalmologists, podiatrists and surgeons who perform surgical procedures only in their offices or in free-standing clinics?