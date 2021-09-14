How such educated men can be so delusional and make absurd laws is beyond my two brain cells.
Ron A. Virmani, Charlotte
The writer is an abortion provider.
In his signing ceremony of the new abortion law, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said: “Let’s make something very clear: Rape is a crime. . . . And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
Before any rapist(s) can be “eliminated” from the streets of Texas, he must commit a rape. What good is this going to do for the woman who was raped? To review the governor’s brilliant plan: First, a woman must have been raped; second, the rapist must be positively identified; and, third, the (now) alleged rapist must be arrested and brought to trial and a guilty verdict must be achieved. To say this is a viable plan to protect women from rape is just asinine.
Facts and more facts from “Crime in Texas 2019,” issued by the Department of Public Safety: In 2019, there were 14,656 rapes committed in Texas. That’s 50.5 rapes for every 100,000 people. Only 23.7 percent of rapes were cleared by Texas law enforcement agencies; 20.1 percent attempted rapes were cleared; and the total clearance rate for all reported rapes was 23.3 percent. Using Texas’s own figures, the percentage of rapes that were not cleared was 76.3 percent, and the percentage of attempted rapes that were not cleared was 79.9 percent. Without getting into fancy math, that means that roughly 7 out of 10 rapes in Texas are never solved. How does the governor’s plan work exactly? Do the people of Texas really buy this idiocy?
It is a sad day for Texans, but especially women.
Rich Scanlan, Towson