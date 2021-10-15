I was stunned by George F. Will’s brilliant Oct. 10 op-ed, “A college teacher who’s taking on the woke mob.” I applaud professor Gordon Klein’s integrity and objectivity. My critical credentials are secure, as I’ve taught speech communication at two universities, an American international school and a girls’ private school in Bethesda and having served as a training specialist for the Foreign Service Institute for nine years. 

Academia is under target when a merit-acclaimed professor is questioned for lack of empathy for targeted students whether online or in lecture halls. It is not the professor’s responsibility to intuit trauma among individual students; it is a student’s responsibility to alert the professor to extenuating traumatic situations and request a possible course extension. It is vital today, as always, to have all students evaluated fairly and receive the same objective grades. 

 I have grandchildren; I want them to know they are being graded equally among their peers, knowing they are completing successfully course content and expectations.  A shout-out to Mr. Will, Mr. Klein and all academics with sound ethical values.

Barbara Hughes Meima, Bethesda