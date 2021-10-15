Academia is under target when a merit-acclaimed professor is questioned for lack of empathy for targeted students whether online or in lecture halls. It is not the professor’s responsibility to intuit trauma among individual students; it is a student’s responsibility to alert the professor to extenuating traumatic situations and request a possible course extension. It is vital today, as always, to have all students evaluated fairly and receive the same objective grades.
I have grandchildren; I want them to know they are being graded equally among their peers, knowing they are completing successfully course content and expectations. A shout-out to Mr. Will, Mr. Klein and all academics with sound ethical values.
Barbara Hughes Meima, Bethesda