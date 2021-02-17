The D.C. site is essentially a pinball machine in which one bounces from closed door to closed door as screens refresh and demands for document resubmission flow before one is rejected all over again. This is totally inaccessible for even the most sophisticated blind tech users — I’m not a tech wizard, but I checked with technologically savvy blind people, and they’re all flummoxed, too. The phone service queue could be well into the hundreds each time I tried to use that avenue to get a vaccination. This is not only a violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act from a government that should know better, but it also is just one more challenge for blind people who are cut off because of social distancing from those with sight who often help with everyday tasks.

Karen Petrou, Washington

As the Feb. 14 news article “Moderna has yet to deliver on promised ‘equitable access’ ” pointed out, other countries are ahead of the United States in vaccine diplomacy. China has signed bilateral agreements with more than 15 countries, including Brazil and Turkey. The Russian Direct Investment Fund — responsible for promoting the Sputnik V vaccine around the world — boasts it has expressions of interest from more than 50 countries. Though these efforts to bolster their soft power have appeal in many parts of the world, widespread use of partially efficacious vaccines can lead to even greater virus resistance and deadlier strains in the future.

President Biden has implemented important steps to accelerate vaccine coverage in the United States, and the administration is playing catch-up outside its borders. Recognizing the importance of global leadership to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Biden administration released an order to strengthen the international response and to advance global health security and biological preparedness. These are welcome steps for a world that needs equitable distribution of all safe and effective vaccines.

Jirair Ratevosian, Washington

According to her Feb. 14 Outlook essay, “Healthy young people are grabbing vaccines. It looks unfair. It’s actually fine.,” Helen Ouyang thinks it’s “fine” for healthy young people to get leftover vaccine doses at the end of the day. It isn’t.

Vaccine hunting isn’t fortuitous or resourceful; instead, it reflects a conscious decision to prioritize people who can spend their days driving around and loitering in supermarkets and pharmacies ahead of people whose work or child-care responsibilities don’t afford such flexibility. Indeed, these are the last people who should be vaulted to the front of the line, for anyone who can spend their days vaccine hunting can just as easily isolate to reduce their risk — and thus not raise the risk to others by crowding supermarkets and pharmacies, potentially exposing people who are just there to buy food or medicine. Instead, governments should make an effort to create prioritized waitlists of eligible (that is, in the current priority wave) people who can arrive quickly or to relocate unused doses to facilities in need. Vaccinating healthy young people should be a last resort, not a back-up plan.