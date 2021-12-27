Well, most of the nation’s sheriffs are elected and take an oath to defend and protect their state constitution and the U.S. Constitution. They take that oath seriously. If a law is passed that violates the constitutional rights of their constituents — and it takes years for the courts to decide that — they feel obligated not to enforce it. If their constituents feel this is wrong, they can elect someone else. But Ms. Lopez’s solution is to change state laws so that “sheriffs are appointed rather than elected” and can be removed by their appointers if they refuse to enforce any law the appointer approves. Accountability in a democracy relies on the wisdom of the people, on elections — not the orders of unaccountable appointed officials.