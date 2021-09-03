I read with anger and frustration the Aug. 27 Politics & the Nation article “Court filing alleges ongoing harassment in judiciary,” which reported judicial employees’ revelations of harassment in their amicus brief in the Jane Roe case. The pledge of the U.S. Courts on its website, committing to a “workplace free from . . . sexual or other discriminatory harassment,” rings hollow as their alarming stories document that the judiciary has failed to prevent or address these harms. Despite employing more than 30,000 individuals, the federal judiciary is not subject to any federal anti-discrimination laws, including Title VII, so these employees are simply not protected by the statutes that prohibit sexual harassment or retaliation. 

Some of the women cite their fear of retaliation. This fear is not unique to judicial employees — it is one of the most common barriers to reporting harassment among legal professionals, including the judiciary, as documented in “Still Broken,” Women Lawyers on Guard’s nationwide study of sexual harassment in the legal employment settings.  

It is long past time that the judicial branch be held accountable, as are other employers, to a federal law forbidding harassment in the workplace. It is disingenuous, to say the least, to claim that the government branch responsible for ensuring the enforcement of the laws of the land isn’t subject to those same laws. The Judiciary Accountability Act would provide some protections from retaliatory behavior, discrimination and sexual harassment.

Cory M. Amron, Arlington

The writer is president of 
Women Lawyers on Guard.