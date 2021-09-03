Some of the women cite their fear of retaliation. This fear is not unique to judicial employees — it is one of the most common barriers to reporting harassment among legal professionals, including the judiciary, as documented in “Still Broken,” Women Lawyers on Guard’s nationwide study of sexual harassment in the legal employment settings.
It is long past time that the judicial branch be held accountable, as are other employers, to a federal law forbidding harassment in the workplace. It is disingenuous, to say the least, to claim that the government branch responsible for ensuring the enforcement of the laws of the land isn’t subject to those same laws. The Judiciary Accountability Act would provide some protections from retaliatory behavior, discrimination and sexual harassment.
Cory M. Amron, Arlington
The writer is president of
Women Lawyers on Guard.