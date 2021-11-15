For what are probably very complex psychological reasons, White people who sincerely reject racism also seem surprisingly resistant to acknowledging the privilege they were born into. That needs to change. The unasked-for and perhaps unperceived privilege most Whites reliably benefit from is the sine qua non that supports the systemic racism we need to root out and permanently eradicate. It appears that will be a tough slog.
It would be enormously helpful if the morally upright and wonderfully capable White writers would turn their talents to owning, addressing and explaining this central issue. Innumerable Black American scholars, philosophers, orators and writers have been calling attention to this central problem since, at least, the end of Reconstruction. But the privilege is not theirs. The responsibility for solving this problem is ours.
Norman E. D’Amours, Arlington