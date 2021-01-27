The public is finding out almost daily since the election that Mr. Trump was desperate to do anything to hold on to the presidency. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) was prescient when he implored the Senate to convict Mr. Trump because Mr. Trump would not stop breaking laws. I shudder to contemplate Mr. Trump’s additional bad acts that will be made public in the coming days. It is imperative that Mr. Trump be held accountable.
Ronald B. Harris, Annapolis
In his Jan. 20 op-ed, “What I really believe,” George T. Conway III wrote that Democrats and Republicans should be united in “belief in democracy.” But Republicans have been trying to destroy democracy for at least the past 60 years by disenfranchising as many people as possible. By denying voter rights, Republicans work not for the will of the people but for the triumph of their party.
Kay Johnson, Silver Spring