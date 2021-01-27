In his Jan. 24 The Opinions Essay, “Donald Trump’s new reality,” George T. Conway III made a compelling argument for the appointment of special counsels to investigate the numerous acts of misconduct that President Donald Trump committed in his term in office. Mr. Conway asserted that Mr. Trump must be held accountable for his transgressions and to ensure future presidents don’t engage in similar illegal acts. Mr. Conway’s essay didn’t include Mr. Trump’s attempt to hijack the Justice Department to use it to coerce Georgia officials to overturn that state’s election results. 

The public is finding out almost daily since the election that Mr. Trump was desperate to do anything to hold on to the presidency. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) was prescient when he implored the Senate to convict Mr. Trump because Mr. Trump would not stop breaking laws. I shudder to contemplate Mr. Trump’s additional bad acts that will be made public in the coming days. It is imperative that Mr. Trump be held accountable.

Ronald B. Harris, Annapolis

In his Jan. 20 op-ed, “What I really believe,” George T. Conway III wrote that Democrats and Republicans should be united in “belief in democracy.” But Republicans have been trying to destroy democracy for at least the past 60 years by disenfranchising as many people as possible. By denying voter rights, Republicans work not for the will of the people but for the triumph of their party.  

Kay JohnsonSilver Spring