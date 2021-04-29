He delivered a compelling narrative as to how today’s racial inequities are the result of decades of structural deck-stacking and why conservatives should get behind making structural fixes.
If an issue that has remained a “third rail” for more than 150 years can gain the support of someone as reliably conservative as Mr. Abernathy, perhaps the United States can begin a long-overdue dialogue about how to correct for the past wrongs and systemic racism that have led to today’s widening equity gap.
Add reparations to the list of hot-button issues such as climate change, gun control and immigration that Congress needs to debate. None of these issues will solve themselves without broad political consensus.
Maurice Werner, Washington