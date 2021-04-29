I value The Post’s inclusion of a wide range of voices in its opinion pages. Even if I don’t agree with some of them, I often learn something, or at least broaden my perspective on an issue. Gary Abernathy has been someone with whom I have found little to agree with over the years, so I was surprised to read his April 25 op-ed, “Why I support reparations — and why all conservatives should.”

He delivered a compelling narrative as to how today’s racial inequities are the result of decades of structural deck-stacking and why conservatives should get behind making structural fixes.

If an issue that has remained a “third rail” for more than 150 years can gain the support of someone as reliably conservative as Mr. Abernathy, perhaps the United States can begin a long-overdue dialogue about how to correct for the past wrongs and systemic racism that have led to today’s widening equity gap. 

Add reparations to the list of hot-button issues such as climate change, gun control and immigration that Congress needs to debate. None of these issues will solve themselves without broad political consensus.

Maurice Werner, Washington