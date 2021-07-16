The July 14 obituary for Athan Theoharis, “Master researcher uncovered FBI misconduct,” rekindled my anger that the FBI headquarters is still named after J. Edgar Hoover. As the quote from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shows, Hoover was an unlawful character. And, as we also know, a racist, for he kept minorities out of the agent category for years. As our country addresses the sins of our forefathers by renaming many schools and other institutions around the country, isn’t it time to do the same in the heart of D.C. at the FBI headquarters?