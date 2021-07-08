In their July 7 op-ed, “Prosecuting assaults on journalists protects our democracy,” Laurence H. Tribe, Stuart M. Gerson and Dennis Aftergut drew attention to the global scale of the threat to journalists. Regrettably, they omitted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from their rogues’ gallery of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This omission is common.

International organizations monitoring press freedoms have expressed alarm at the many Indian journalists detained illegally. Independent human rights organizations have expressed a parallel concern about the widespread detention without trial of grass-roots activists and critics of the Indian government. The death this month of the Jesuit priest Stan Swamy following willful neglect in detention is a fresh reminder. Surely it is time that we recognize the Modi regime as a prominent offender.

Amit A. Pandya, Silver Spring