Let me suggest that certain “rights” might also be considered “threatened” by seat belts, smoking bans and drunken-driving prohibitions. Coronavirus mandates in themselves do not vilify anyone. Rather, they are sensible lifesaving tools to rebuild healthy lives.
Susan Limberg, Arlington
Regarding Gregg Gonsalves’s Dec. 23 op-ed, “President Biden is failing on covid-19”:
The federal government does indeed need to do more. The average Joe needs to do more, too. Everyone must try to get N95 masks and know that others are not as good. Everyone must know that antigen (older, quick) tests have a much higher false-negative rate than PCR tests. Those items are in addition to vaccines and boosters.
I did my own bit of average-Joe work recently. When I exhaled, my N95 mask leaked around the edges. I sought remedy at my neighborhood hardware store, where I found a strip of fuzzy stuff meant for sealing windows in the winter. At first, I had difficulty sewing it onto the inside edge of the mask. Fortunately, the household monarch gave me an audience and showed me a couple of sewing tricks. Now my mask does not leak.
Carl E. Scheffey, Alexandria