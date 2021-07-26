Narcissism and loneliness are hardly interchangeable personality traits and generally are not present simultaneously. For example, the egocentric lifestyle of narcissists makes them unconcerned about the extent and quality of their social interactions with other people, whereas lonely people are keenly aware of the absence of other people in their own lives. Furthermore, as my personality psychology students know well (it’s an exam question!), no causal inferences can be inferred from correlations.
Even if modern technology in general and social media or smartphones in particular are correlated with narcissism and now loneliness, the former does not cause the latter. My advice to teenagers: Use your smartphones to access social media and pay no attention to psychologists who choose to label your otherwise normal adolescent development as aberrant.
Peter Lifton, Lexington, Mass.
The writer is a researcher of
young adult personality and
moral development.