Linn Goldberg, Lake Oswego, Ore.
The writer is a physician.
Louis Speizer, Flemington, N.J.
The writer is a physiologist.
The corollary to the excellent advice in the Dec. 18 editorial “Covid-19’s invisible air bridge” is to construct our building envelopes with mold-resistant design. This requires an understanding of how water vapor — always present in our homes and buildings — accumulates in materials used for floors, walls and roofs.
Regrettably, there are many ways a contractor can assemble these elements using high-quality materials in ways that are completely code-compliant but will nevertheless cause water vapor to saturate those materials, to the point where mold and rot can flourish. I see many examples of new homes where this is very likely, particularly as our climate becomes warmer and more humid. I fear many of these homes will have serious problems before a 30-year mortgage is paid off.
The good news is that mold-resistant design complements the advice in this editorial, to provide more fresh air in the buildings we occupy.
Alan Abrams, Silver Spring
The writer is a retired builder and designer.
The editorial on the covid air bridge was very important. As a long-term care medical director and infectious-diseases physician, I have been advocating opening windows for fresh air exchange from the beginning of the pandemic.
Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 virus indoors can be decreased by improving air exchange with outdoor air (opening windows, exhaust fans). Aptly, the editorial pointed out that most buildings don’t have enough air exchange or filtration to clear the virus from the air. Nevertheless, because the coronavirus is airborne, controlling it in hospital settings is challenging.
The other side of the coin would be a terminal cleansing procedure. A protocol that I co-wrote, “Soap and Water to Hands and Face, -Eye Rinse, Nasal Irrigation and Gargling with Saline for Covid-19 with anecdotal evidence,” was recently published in the peer review journal Rhinology Online. The protocol involves washing the hands and face with soap and water, and irrigating nasal and oral passages with saline, which has antiviral properties, mechanically removes inflammatory debris and can restore mucociliary function. The protocol has a strong biological rationale, and elements of it have been effective in small randomized trials against the coronavirus. It’s simple, safe and consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of avoiding touching the face, nose and mouth. Opening windows would definitely help but might not be possible during winter months.
I hope health authorities consider implementing the face-washing protocol for both prevention and early treatment of the coronavirus.
Shehzad Parviz, Bethesda