Hospitals should deliver health care to entire communities, not just focus on those who refuse vaccinations and then expect to be hospitalized when ill. Sadly, thousands of health-care workers have died treating covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The delta and omicron variants can infect even those immunized. These vaccinated individuals can unknowingly transmit disease to unvaccinated children under 5, those immunodeficient and other susceptible Americans. Refusing the coronavirus vaccination is not just a personal choice; it’s a threat to public health, and those not vaccinated are leading hospitals to ration care. Reasons for declining immunizations include religious exemptions, myths about vaccines and scientific illiteracy. Hospital workers require protection, and responsible Americans should not be denied hospitalization or elective procedures because some adults think vaccines contain microchips, harm pregnancies or comport with other unfounded conspiracies. We propose that those remaining unvaccinated be limited to a defined percentage of hospitalizations until infections recede. Vaccinated Americans are doing their part to stop this pandemic. Their health care should be prioritized as well.