Though Harlan’s dissent in Plessy V. Ferguson was certainly atypical and courageous for a White American during a time of virulent white supremacism, Mr. Will’s attempted apotheosis of Harlan’s 19th-century views as the final word on race and racism in contemporary American society is puzzling.
In the United States, White Americans have been anything but colorblind historically in using their overwhelming numbers to enslave African Americans for about 250 years, then terrorize, murder and deprive them of civil rights for 100 more years through lynching, voter suppression, discrimination, segregation, convict leasing systems, etc., then dither, unevenly apply and quickly rescind very limited remedies such as affirmative action over 50 more years. It is absurd that in 2021 Mr. Will would decry pursuit of “equity” and declare “colorblindness” as the highest ideal in racial matters.
I applaud those who are willing to see our country as it is — not as a fairy tale where we’ve done no wrong but as a country with flaws and yet enduring ideals — and who try to appreciate varied lived experiences and perspectives. In so doing, we can challenge ourselves not to make some arbitrary binary choice between two ideals but to embrace equal opportunity and equity (which means fairness and impartiality) with regard to matters of race.
Martin Walsh, Washington
George F. Will’s concern for the ill effects of government programs on recipients missed the point of equity. He wrote, “Government spoils systems, racial or otherwise, wound their beneficiaries.” Really? My family was not wounded by the Federal Housing Act. In fact, the house my parents purchased for $35,000 in 1963 sold for $770,000. And no surprise, my parents are White.
Why is it that the only time I hear about government programs wounding the dignity of people is when a policy is directed to help the poor or a group of people treated unjustly? Do the tax breaks wound the rich, too? Colorblind equality that does not counter the real effects of structural racism, such as redlining, is merely another form of racism.
Katie Murphy, Falls Church