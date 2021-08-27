A vast amount of resources has been invested to ensure that women can be leaders in politics, business and civil society, even as harassment, threats, and religious extremism continued. A movement was born.
That vision is now in jeopardy. The killing of a woman for not covering up sent a clear message to the women and girls in Afghanistan: You are not worthy.
After the Holocaust, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which was followed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which set forth the rights and freedoms of every person. We know that peace and democracy advance when women and children are afforded equal rights to education, yet the promise of equality for women remains aspirational in so many places around the globe. It’s time that the international community make good on its “never again” pledge.
Kimberly C. Moore, Apopka, Fla.