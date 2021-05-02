My heart goes out to Kim Schmadeke in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for all of the difficulties she experienced after a storm, and especially her disappointing dealings with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as reported in the April 26 front-page article “Assistance not approved.” I’m glad she received some financial support for the repair of her mobile home — but it wasn’t enough. Even more disturbing was the bureaucratic way in which her appeals were rebuffed — with not even an explanation. To be poor and in her situation with no social support, and to turn to the federal government and be turned away, was disheartening.