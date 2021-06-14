Those standing in the way of the pipeline come from all walks of life and are deeply concerned about the fragile limestone geography of the Appalachian Mountains and polluted water sources. They are but a tiny fraction of the people who oppose a pipeline that will contribute greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 23 coal power plants. Energy companies will try everything to produce a profit without concern for environmental consequences. It’s time for President Biden to place a moratorium on all pipeline projects.
Kirstin De Mello, Vienna