To Ms. Sullivan’s list of “three necessities,” I add a fourth: On Jan. 21, stop covering Mr. Trump’s tweets. Clearly, he wants to keep himself in the headlines with his continuation of rabble-rousing tweets full of lies and false promises. Don’t let him do that. Don’t give him free press to further antagonize responsible people everywhere and to damage our democracy. Move on, reporters and editors.
Just as life changed with the health-threatening coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Trump has served up a political pandemic. In the first instance, we need vaccines and other medicines, as well as stringent public health practices to overcome the virus. In the second, we need the Fourth Estate to practice responsible journalism. It’s time to move on.
John H. Jennrich, Reston