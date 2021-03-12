Army Regulation 70-28, which has since been rescinded, required that Army helicopters be named after Native tribes. That is why there are aircraft called Apache, Black Hawk, Kiowa, Lakota and Comanche. The most ubiquitous is the Iroquois, commonly known as the Huey. This one has been in use since the 1960s across all U.S. military branches and in dozens of countries around the world. It is used by many law enforcement agencies, as well as the National Park Service. These are the blue-and-white choppers that fly above many of the rallies and demonstrations in D.C. and other federal areas.
Maybe it’s time to refer to these aircraft by the names of their manufacturers. The Iroquois is made by Bell.
Michael W. Marceau, Rockville