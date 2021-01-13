David Thomas, Rockville
The “Talbot Boys” statue in the front yard of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton, Md., needs to be moved out as soon as possible. In the current context of active sedition led by a president for whom history is meaningless, having this Jim Crow symbol in Talbot County is doubly hateful and embarrassing.
Bruce Holly, Easton, Md.
It was chilling to read the Jan. 11 front-page article “Capitol Police chief: Backup was denied.” Two days before the attack on Congress, Chief Steven Sund anticipated needing the National Guard and asked for standby status. His supervisors declined. He called six times during the riot, and his urgent pleas went up the chain of command. The rest of the story we know: The bureaucracy took charge of a federal emergency and acted bureaucratically to the nth degree.
Mary Knight, Washington