Fred Hiatt’s argument in his Jan. 11 op-ed, “There’s half a point in two free speech complaints,” was incorrect. I have sent many letters to The Post, only one of which was chosen for publication in the past four years. I’m sure there are many considerations for Simon & Schuster, including the reputation of its firm. There are all kinds of self-publishing mechanisms on the Web these days, and several of my friends have used them. If Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) actions are not acceptable to Simon & Schuster, it has every right to not publish his work, and he has every right to self-publish his stuff. After all, even “Mein Kampf” is still in print.