I am not sure why the new regulations will require me to file paperwork with individual airlines detailing my service dog’s behavior, training and health status. This will be an unnecessary burden for me to complete. When I travel internationally with my service dog, it costs me close to $200 to get the international health certificate. I fear that I will now face more costs for domestic travel. The purpose of this new regulation is to align the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). However, the ADA has no requirement for documentation for service animals. The purpose of the ACAA is to provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities, not more roadblocks.
Moira M. Shea, Washington