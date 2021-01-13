The Jan. 6 news article “As of next week, airlines may refuse to allow emotional support animals” outlined airline policies that are less accommodating toward individuals with service dogs. This article reminded me of the numerous occasions in my 27 years of traveling with a service dog when, despite having notified the airline in advance that I am deaf-blind and traveling with a service dog, there was no record of this action when I arrive at the gate. I fear the same thing will happen with this new policy change.

I am not sure why the new regulations will require me to file paperwork with individual airlines detailing my service dog’s behavior, training and health status. This will be an unnecessary burden for me to complete. When I travel internationally with my service dog, it costs me close to $200 to get the international health certificate. I fear that I will now face more costs for domestic travel. The purpose of this new regulation is to align the Air Carrier Access Act­ (ACAA) with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). However, the ADA has no requirement for documentation for service animals. The purpose of the ACAA is to provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities, not more roadblocks.

Moira M. Shea, Washington