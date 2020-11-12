Obviously, they are not concerned with the welfare of the republic, which they continue to damage. The dangers of a Trump second term (pointedly observed in the pre-election editorials of this paper) are being advanced into the waning days of his first.

Harry Hoffman, Ellicott City

AD

Shame, shame on those Republican senators and representatives who are egging on President Trump in his current conspiracy theory of a rigged election [“Under pressure, some in GOP echo Trump’s unsubstantiated fraud claims,” news, Nov. 7]. We expect nothing better from this president, who still insists that the nearly 3 million votes he lost to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were illegally cast, but we do expect our other elected officials to provide a reality check, not an echo to the madness.

AD

Thank you to Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and the few other Republicans who have called President-elect Joe Biden and congratulated him on his victory. The rest of the Senate and House Republicans need to follow their gracious example. After all, if you insist that the election is rigged, might we not conclude that you are in your own seat fraudulently?

Roslyn Lang, Bethesda

AD

There is an attempt at hand to steal the presidential election, but it’s not by President-elect Joe Biden. Throughout this election season, President Trump has continued lying. He has told us that Mr. Biden will take away our guns (he won’t) and raise our taxes (not if you make less than $400,000, which is most of us). Mr. Trump told us that science doesn’t matter, so the coronavirus is nothing more than sniffles (but has killed more than 240,000 Americans) and climate change is a Chinese hoax.

AD

But now he would have us believe that 2+2=3. The media didn’t “call” the election; they merely reported the numbers, and if we count only the legal votes, the numbers add up to a Biden victory. If we believe the president now, we also believe that white is black and up is down. Those who want to doubt science and fact checking distress me. But arithmetic? Seriously?

Sorry to disappoint, but 2+2=4, and Mr. Biden has more than 270 electoral votes. Mic drop.

AD

Barry Lurie, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

The Nov. 10 front-page article “Pentagon upheaval begins anew as Esper is ousted,” reporting on President Trump’s petulant behavior, sent alarm bells warning of serious danger to electoral transition, national security, public health, foreign relations and economic growth. If this is allowed to continue for the next two months, it will permanently scar our democracy and complicate a recovery.

AD

History will not forgive a complicit Congress, in the face of the growing storm, for failing to address an uncontrolled and vindictive president. Justice is still possible.

Jack McAndrews, Fairfax

The common view that President Trump took over the Republican Party must be reversed. The Republican Party took over Mr. Trump, using him for its established agenda of business-friendly deregulation, tax cuts for the rich, appeals for law and order, and appointment of far-right judges.

AD

His other behaviors, such as fiddling with barriers to free trade, dissing allies and befriending dictators, haven’t interfered with maintaining that longtime domestic program of succor for the fortunate and rhetorical sops to their inferiors. Other useful idiots will be found for the next round.

Charles Planck, Purcellville

AD

Thank you for reminding readers about the large differences in voter turnout among the states in our presidential election [“2020 voter turnout set to break record from 1960,” news, Nov. 7]. It is an alarming measure of the health of our democracy that some of our most populous states score so low in voter turnout: New York: 49 percent; Texas: 60 percent. Does this also not suggest that our outdated electoral college system provides a disincentive for voting — convincing potential voters that their individual preferences will not alter the outcome because their states’ party preferences are not in doubt? Consider turnout in the “battleground states” of Florida, 71 percent; North Carolina, 71 percent; Michigan, 73 percent; Wisconsin, 76 percent; and Pennsylvania, 69 percent.

It is surely time to abandon our antiquated electoral college system so that all voters will be convinced that their preferences can make a difference.