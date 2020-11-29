My sister, Caroline, and I attended Matthew Maury Elementary School on Russell Road, within walking distance of our home on Moncure Drive.

No preschools or kindergarten existed in 1947, and children were legally required to begin school at age 6. I started school at Maury in 1947. Because of crowding, classes were divided into morning and afternoon sessions. Caroline and I attended the afternoon classes, when teachers were already worn out for the day. On my first day at Maury, I got into trouble. An older kid, a school crossing guard, marched into the classroom and announced that I had jaywalked that morning. Nobody had informed me that children must walk an extra city block to the designated crosswalk to cross Russell Road. Things got worse. After five years, I left Maury and attended Douglas MacArthur Elementary School, which I thought light-years better.  

James L. Wilson, Charlottesville

The Alexandria City School Board voted unanimously to change the name of my alma mater, T.C. Williams High School, but apparently has not decided what its new name will be yet. I don’t feel even an ounce of sentiment for the old name itself and have no problem whatsoever with rebranding the building so Alexandria’s sole public high school is no longer a tribute to an avowedly segregationist bureaucrat.

According to the article, there was one faction in town petitioning for the preservation of the old name just because it was made famous by the Disney football movie “Remember the Titans.” In that mythological light, Alexandria should probably consider renaming the school “Remember the Titans High School.” Then we could play against teams from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High School” and “Rock and Roll High School.”

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda

