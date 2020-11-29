James L. Wilson, Charlottesville
The Alexandria City School Board voted unanimously to change the name of my alma mater, T.C. Williams High School, but apparently has not decided what its new name will be yet. I don’t feel even an ounce of sentiment for the old name itself and have no problem whatsoever with rebranding the building so Alexandria’s sole public high school is no longer a tribute to an avowedly segregationist bureaucrat.
According to the article, there was one faction in town petitioning for the preservation of the old name just because it was made famous by the Disney football movie “Remember the Titans.” In that mythological light, Alexandria should probably consider renaming the school “Remember the Titans High School.” Then we could play against teams from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High School” and “Rock and Roll High School.”
Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda